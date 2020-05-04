Fulton County deputies arrest 63-year-old after pointing a gun at a landowner, walking away with mushrooms

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Fulton County sergeant said a trespasser pulled a gun on a landowner Friday then walked away with mushrooms in hand near Brereton.

Sgt. Daly with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a press release, “The alleged trespasser had been confronted by the landowner, about the trespassing issue. During the confrontation in the woods, the alleged trespasser, allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at the landowner. The alleged trespasser then walked away with his mushrooms and was picked up by a vehicle out on Brereton Road.”

The sergeant wrote that a license plate number lead authorities to stop the person in question. Billy Lindsey, 63 of Dunfermline, was arrested. He was charged with criminal trespass to land, reckless conduct, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Lindsey is waiting for his first appearance with a judge at the Fulton County Jail.