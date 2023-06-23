FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– As drought conditions continue across Central Illinois, Fulton is banning any type of outdoor burning.
According to Fulton County ESDA Facebook, any outdoor fires or flames are susceptible to spreading in current weather conditions. Anyone working in fields, timber, or open areas is implored to take caution to avoid accidental fires.
“Let’s not risk the safety of the brave men and women of the fire departments within Fulton County. Please do not use fireworks, avoid open flames, avoid capfires, burning of yard waste or other material and use caution if running eqipment outside. Give our firefighters, firest responders, and the people they protect a break”Fulton County ESDA Facebook