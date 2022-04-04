FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — In court, Monday morning, one of the escapees from the July 2021 Fulton County jailbreak pleaded guilty to escape, as well as drug charges.

WMBD previously reported that Cody Villalobos waived his right to a preliminary hearing in August, and his defense entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Monday, Villalobos pleaded guilty to the charge of escape, a class two felony. He also pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver, a charge that stems from April 21, 2020.

He will serve five years for each charge, totaling 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. This does not include a credit he will receive for 271 days served.

Villalobos has 30 days to withdraw his pleas.