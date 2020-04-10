Fulton County has first positive case of COVID-19

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fulton County Health department has confimed the first positve case of COVID-19 in the county Friday.
The patient that tested positive is recovering at home in isolation.
Community members are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing and following Gov. Pritzker’s Stay-at-Home order.
