Fulton County hit hard by overnight storms

FAIRVIEW, Ill. –No injuries were reported from the line of severe thunderstorms in Fulton County early Saturday morning, but plenty of dmamge was left behind.

Fulton County ESDA is reporting structure damage in Fairview and significant tree damage in the Norris, Rapatee, and London Mills areas. Emergency leaders also report the Boy Scout camp west of London Mills did sustain some damage, but no one was injured when the storms moved through. Cellular phone service in that area does not work though due to damage to a tower.

Travel is discouraged near Fairview, Farmington, and London Mills due to some blocked roads from debris and flooding, along with downed power lines.