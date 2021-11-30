Fulton County Jail escapee enters not guilty plea for previous charges in court Tuesday

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — At the Fulton County Courthouse Tuesday, probable cause hearings and arraignment were held for three of Zachary Hart’s prior offenses.

Hart was one of four inmates that escaped the Fulton County Jail in July. He was charged with unlawful possession of another person’s credit or debit card stemming from Aug. 4, 2020.

Additional charges include obstructing justice, stemming from an incident on Dec. 10, 2020.

One more charge stemming from an incident on Jan. 7 includes fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

His attorney entered pleas of not guilty for the listed charges, and his next court date has not been set.