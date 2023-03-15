CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested on multiple charges by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies recognized Kevin W. Masten from a previous encounter and conducted a traffic stop after he committed a traffic violation.
During the stop, deputies recovered a loaded firearm with a defaced serial number. They also located suspected Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Masten was taken into custody and charged with:
- Unlawful position of a weapon by a felon
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Defacing identification marks on a firearm
- Possession of a firearm without a FOID
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving on a suspended license
- Possession of Cannabis outside approved containers in a motor vehicle
- Failed to signal when required
Masten has been transported to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
Members of the Canton Police Department assisted in this incident.