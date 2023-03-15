CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested on multiple charges by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies recognized Kevin W. Masten from a previous encounter and conducted a traffic stop after he committed a traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies recovered a loaded firearm with a defaced serial number. They also located suspected Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Masten was taken into custody and charged with:

Unlawful position of a weapon by a felon

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

Defacing identification marks on a firearm

Possession of a firearm without a FOID

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving on a suspended license

Possession of Cannabis outside approved containers in a motor vehicle

Failed to signal when required

Masten has been transported to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Canton Police Department assisted in this incident.