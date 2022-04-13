FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — New information has come to light regarding a violent dispute in rural Farmington last November that sent two men to the hospital.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Adam Reed of Canton, 39, has been indicted on three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The circuit clerk’s office confirmed he was booked into the Fulton County Jail April 4, but posted bond after being issued a $500,000 warrant and was released.

Reed is set to have his first court appearance on May 11.

As previously reported, Fulton County deputies responded to the incident at approximately 1:47 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

Upon arrival, deputies located two male victims, one with a gunshot wound, and the other with a stab wound. Both were transported via OSF Life Flight to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria for treatment.