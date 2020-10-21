Fulton County sees first COVID-19 related death

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The first COVID-19 related death in Fulton County happened Wednesday, according to the health department.

The victim was a male in his 90s. The department said it would not release any further information in order to protect the privacy of the individual and allow the family to mourn in peace.

The department did, however, issue a reminder to residents to continue COVID-19 safety precautions.

“We want to remind all of our residents to wear a mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing to protect yourself, your family, your friends, and our community. Our whole community mourns, and we send our deepest condolences to the family and friends,” the department stated in a press release.