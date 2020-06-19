Fulton County Sheriff issues social media warning

Canton, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fulton County Sheriff is accusing someone of making social media comments that don’t align with the department’s values.

A Facebook post from the Sheriffs Department Friday said that officials have been made aware of posts from a “non-local department vendor” that promote hate. It is not clear what vendor was being referred to.

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to police with respect and fairness to all persons regardless of color, sex, and religion as we always have,” the post said.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected