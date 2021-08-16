Fulton County Sheriff will not seek re-election

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — After serving the area for four terms, Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard said he will not seek re-election in 2022.

Standard was first elected to the position in 2006 and in the last three elections, he was unopposed.

In a Facebook post, Standard expressed it was an honor and a privilege to serve the community as sheriff.

Protecting and serving the community and holding the Office of Sheriff has truly been an honor. I am blessed to have the love and support of my family and friends that have stood by my side through everything associated with a life in law enforcement. I have also been blessed with great staff throughout my career with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. There is no one more dedicated than staff members at FCSO. These staff members have endured the very best of times and the many difficult days and nights that comes from a career in law enforcement. Every division in this office makes their contribution to Fulton County known each and every day. I am excited to earn the opportunity to retire and start the next chapter in my life. I am making the announcement at this time so those interested in running for the Office of Sheriff can start their campaigns. I would like to thank the citizens of Fulton County for believing in me and trusting me as your Sheriff.” Jeff Standard, Fulton County Sheriff

Standard’s current term ends Nov. 30, 2022.