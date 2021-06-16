Fulton County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

According to a post on the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page Wednesday, they are looking for 82-year-old Eldon L. Wright.

Wright was last seen in the Astoria area and the sheriff’s office is also looking for a dark blue 2005 Chevy Suburban in relation to this missing person. The car’s license plate is 1953731B.

Anyone who has seen Wright or the vehicle is encouraged to contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 309-547-2277.