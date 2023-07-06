FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A 76-year-old woman from Cuba, Ill. is said to be missing according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an EMPA alert, The sheriff’s office is requesting assistance in locating Jody Mccamey, 76, who is 5 foot 3 and 125 pounds.

Mccamey was driving a maroon 2007 Jeep Patriot with an Illinois license plate: MCAMEY1. She is said to have a condition which places her in danger.

If anyone has information Mccamey’s whereabouts, contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 309-547-2277 or 911.