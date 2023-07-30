LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple calls of a shot fired in Lewistown in the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, they responded to the 500 block of East Milton Street at approximately 4 a.m.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located a 12 gauge shotgun and a 12 gauge shell casing. The deputies determined that there was no gunshot victim.

They said they have a suspect in custody with charges pending and there is currently an investigation ongoing.

