FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will honor a fallen deputy and “light the night blue” on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office is selling blue LED light bulbs on Friday, June 25 in remembrance of Deputy Troy Chisum.

Nearly two years to the date, Chisum was killed in the line of duty after responding to a disturbance call in rural Avon.

Bulbs will be sold for $5 each in the lobby at the jail window all day.

Proceeds will go towards a Chisum memorial fund.