LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) — Those with property damaged by storms in late March or early April are able to have their assessed value prorated or reduced.

That’s the word from the county’s chief assessment officer, Julie A. Russell, whose office said the reduction or proration would be for the 2023 assessment year.

The storms struck the county on March 31 and April 4.

This will affect taxes paid in 2024, according to a Facebook post from the county’s Emergency Services and Disaster Agency.

Affected property owners have until July 5 to return the forms to the Fulton County Assessment Office. Forms received after this date will result in the property being re-evaluated for the 2024 assessment year, with taxes payable in 2025, according to the county.

Forms are being mailed out to the affected property owners. To see if your property is on that list, call (309) 547-3041 and ask for the Assessment Office. The “PTAX-761 Request for Reduction Due to Destruction” form is available on Fulton County website or under the forms link on the assessment office’s page.

For more information, please call the Fulton County Assessment Office at (309) 547-3041.