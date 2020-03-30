Fulton County tornado causes minor damage

IPAVA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two tornadoes in central Illinois caused minor damage over the weekend; one in Peoria and one in Ipava.

All of central Illinois was placed under a PDS Tornado Watch from 2 p.m. through 9 p.m. Saturday; the National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that a tornado produced EF1 damage around the Peoria International Airport near Bartonville.

The NWS also confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Ipava with estimated wind speeds of 97 mph. It touched down near County Road 2 and ripped the roof off of a cattle barn. The tornado also took a tree down at the house next door; there were other instances of minor damage to some nearby homes.

Ipava Tornado