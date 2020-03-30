Live Now
Gov. Pritzker gives daily update on COVID-19 response
Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

Fulton County tornado causes minor damage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IPAVA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two tornadoes in central Illinois caused minor damage over the weekend; one in Peoria and one in Ipava.

All of central Illinois was placed under a PDS Tornado Watch from 2 p.m. through 9 p.m. Saturday; the National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that a tornado produced EF1 damage around the Peoria International Airport near Bartonville.

The NWS also confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Ipava with estimated wind speeds of 97 mph. It touched down near County Road 2 and ripped the roof off of a cattle barn. The tornado also took a tree down at the house next door; there were other instances of minor damage to some nearby homes.

Ipava Tornado

Time:8:01 – 8:04 pm
EF-Rating1
Est. Peak Winds97 mph
Path Length2.1 miles
Max Width100 Yards

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News