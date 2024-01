FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Fulton County experienced a large outage at the Breeds Substation, according to Fulton County Facebook.

Canton Lake, Glasford North Canton, and Banner are currently being affected. Anyone with partial power is encouraged to try shutting off their main breaker.

Work is being done to have power restored. Outages have been plaguing the area since 10 p.m. on Monday.