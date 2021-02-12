Fulton County’s Ryan Maricle awarded Deputy of the Year by Illinois Sheriff’s Association

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) – A Fulton County law enforcement officer has been named Deputy of the Year by the Illinois Sheriff’s Association.

In July of 2020 after learning that a woman rolled over a lawn mower and was pinned beneath it in a Wee-Ma-Tuk lake, off-duty Fulton County Deputy Ryan Maricle took quick action.

“I immediately grabbed my wife who is a registered nurse, a neighbor came flying up the road. I said ‘I already know, take me to where it is. Let’s go,'” Maricle said.

Maricle says the woman was trapped for about 2 hours with only her head above water. With the help of others nearby, they were able to help relieve the stressful situation until more emergency crews arrived.

“Myself, my wife and another guy jumped into the lake. We took the mower off of the victim and my wife and her husband (husband of the woman trapped) attended to her.

These actions by Maricle led to him being named Deputy of the Year by the Illinois Sheriff’s Association. He was nominated by Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard.

“He’s off duty, he had no obligation to go but he just like every other police officer, deputy, firefighter, they’re going to go when they’re needed,” Standard said.

Maricle says he was surprised to win the award and believes that he just had a duty to assist someone in his community.

“I feel as a deputy and as a human being that we all have an obligation to help each other,” he said.

Standard says the honor shows that even in smaller departments like his, that deputies are going above and beyond.

“It shows the residents of Fulton County, we’re a small department, hey we’ve got guys that are top notch, they can do as well as anybody, anywhere in this state,” Standard said.

Maricle tells us that he is usually a man of many words but he says receiving the honor from the Sheriff’s Association left him speechless.