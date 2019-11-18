Fulton Sheen’s beatification to take place in December

FILE – In this April 13, 1979 file photo, Bishop Fulton J. Sheen appears before parishioners on Good Friday at New York’s St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church. Pope Francis has approved a miracle bringing the Sheen, the late American Archbishop known for his revolutionary radio and TV preaching, closer to sainthood. The Vatican announced the move Saturday, July 6, 2019 which clears the way for beatification. It comes just weeks after a New York court ruling allowing Sheen’s niece to bury him in Peoria, Illinois, where he was ordained, ending years of litigation and allowing the process for sainthood to resume. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff, File)

PEORIA, Ill.– The Catholic Diocese of Peoria announced Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s beatification is set for next month.

The Diocese on Monday received word from the Vatican that Pope Francis has called for Sheen’s beatification.

Sheen’s beatification ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 21 at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Peoria. The cathedral is also Sheen’s resting place, who is entombed in a marble vault next to the altar where he was ordained 100 years ago.

Sheen was a native of El Paso. After his death, he was buried in New York. After a lengthy legal battle, his remains were brought to St. Mary’s.

Beatification is the first step towards becoming a saint in the Catholic church.