Fulton Sheen’s beatification to take place in December

PEORIA, Ill.– The Catholic Diocese of Peoria announced Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s beatification is set for next month.
The Diocese on Monday received word from the Vatican that Pope Francis has called for Sheen’s beatification.
Sheen’s beatification ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 21 at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Peoria. The cathedral is also Sheen’s resting place, who is entombed in a marble vault next to the altar where he was ordained 100 years ago.
Sheen was a native of El Paso. After his death, he was buried in New York. After a lengthy legal battle, his remains were brought to St. Mary’s.
Beatification is the first step towards becoming a saint in the Catholic church.