Fulton County Sheriff finds man in Illinois River

FULTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department found a man unresponsive in the Illinois River.

The sheriff’s department said Bucheart Fire/Rescue, Fulton County Ambulance and deputies were called to the Illinois River north of Liverpool for reports of a man in the water. The man was located and was pronounced dead by the coroner at 7:23 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending family notification. The police do not suspect foul play at this time.

