FULTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department found a man unresponsive in the Illinois River.
The sheriff’s department said Bucheart Fire/Rescue, Fulton County Ambulance and deputies were called to the Illinois River north of Liverpool for reports of a man in the water. The man was located and was pronounced dead by the coroner at 7:23 p.m.
The identity of the victim has not been released, pending family notification. The police do not suspect foul play at this time.
Latest Headlines
- Kurt’s Korner for April 21, 2020: Ax and you shall receive
- Peoria city council suggests three scenarios to balance the budget, hoping to choose best possible option
- Fulton County Sheriff finds man in Illinois River
- United Way McLean County has provided thousands of meals for families; need your help to provide more
- Coronavirus crisis: Southern states take steps toward reopening