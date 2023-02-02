FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man fell through thin ice and nearly drowned in frigid water on Thursday.

According to Fulton County Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, Fulton County deputies, the Buckheart Fire Department, and Fulton County Ambulance were paged to a possible drowning outside St. David, Illinois.

The Buckheart Fire Department was attempting to rescue the man when Fulton County deputies arrived. The man, who had fallen through the ice, was clinging to an ice shelf. Two Buckheart firemen had a boat on the water to throw a rope to the victim.

He was able to tie the rope around himself. The rope was thrown from the boat to the shore and the man was pulled back to the bank by Sergent Adkins, Deputy McClaughry, Deputy Jenkins, and Deputy Welker.

Adkins, Welker, and Buckheart firemen carried the man up a muddy 100-yard path to the ambulance.

Some days the deputies spend their shift running call to call for hours. Today has been one of those days. They sat down for a minute to eat dinner and I noticed all of them were covered in mud from a call today. In today’s world, it’s refreshing to see reminders of all the good. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Other involved departments were the Lewistown Fire Department, Cuba Fire Department, Copperas Creek Dive Team, Fulton County Dispatch, Canton Dispatch, and OSF Lifeflight.