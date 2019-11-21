Fulton Sheen beatification tickets available starting Friday

PEORIA, Ill. — Those wishing to attend Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s beatification ceremony will be able to get their tickets beginning Friday.

Tickets can be reserved at www.celebratesheen.com, a website ran by the Catholic Diocese of Peoria. The beatification, set for 10 a.m. Dec. 21 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, will be free to attend.

The Diocese announced earlier this week they received word from the Vatican that Pope Francis called for Sheen’s beatification. The Pope alone has the power to declare someone a Blessed or a Saint. To become a Saint, Sheen would have to go through canonization.

The Diocese got the OK to plan Sheen’s beatification when Pope Francis formally approved the miracle attributed to Sheen.

The miracle in question happened in 2010, when an infant was born showing no signs of life. The child had no vital signs for more than an hour. Family and friends asked Sheen to intercede for the baby as medical experts continued to provide treatment. Moments before the doctor was to declare the baby dead, he had a heartbeat and began breathing.

This miracle attributed to Sheen was officially recognized on July 6.

The process of canonization in the Catholic Church requires two miracles. The Diocese is working on the second one.

Those interested in seeing Sheen’s tomb in the cathedral can go from noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.