Fulton Sheen’s beatification postponed

PEORIA, Ill. — Fulton Sheen’s beatification ceremony has been postponed.

The Catholic Diocese of Peoria and Bishop Daniel Jenky on Tuesday announced the Holy See, the Catholic Church’s government, postponed the beatification that was initially set for Dec. 21 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Peoria.

A few members of the Bishop’s Conference asked for further consideration of Sheen’s beatification. While the Diocese did not note why, they said there are not any allegations against Sheen involving the abuse of a minor.

The Diocese of Peoria received formal notification that Pope Francis had approved Sheen’s beatification back in November.

The Diocese said Sheen’s life has been “meticulously investigated” and at every stage of it, he has demonstrated that he was an “exemplary model of Christian conduct and a model of leadership in the Church.”

Since a few members of the Bishop’s Conference have requested the delay, the Diocese said it remains confident that Sheen’s “virtuous conduct will only be further demonstrated.”

Jenky has confidence that any additional examination will only further prove Sheen’s worthiness of Beatification and Canonization.

The Diocese said the delay is unfortunate and Jenky is “deeply saddened” by the decision, since there have been more miracles reported since the announcement of the beatification.

No further date for the beatification has been set.