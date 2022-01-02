Fun in the snow at Laura Bradley Park

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools announced they will extend winter break due to the status of the pandemic, so some families decided to take advantage of the extra time.

On Sunday, Jan. 2, families enjoyed sledding and playing in the snow at Laura Bradley Park in Peoria.

Parents said the park is a popular sledding spot. One parent supervised a group of boys that shared why they love playing outside, even in freezing temperatures.

“I put on like two layers of clothes and I just keep running and playing,” Connor Quinlan said.