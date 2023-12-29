BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)- Not sure what to do for New Year’s Eve? Here are a few events happening near you!

The Children’s Discovery Museum is hosting its Countdown to Noon, where on Dec. 30, families can ring in the New Year early after spending the morning at the museum. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.

Jazz UpFront is hosting New York jazz vocalist, Brianna Thomas with a champagne toast, and appetizers. The event starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $40 or $70 for a couple and can be purchased here.

Lastly, the Double Tree by Hilton will be hosting Hairbanger’s Ball, an 80’s rock cover band will “Rock in the New Year”. Ticket purchases include drink tickets, appetizers, and a champagne toast.

Double Tree is also hosting a VIP upgrade where guests can stay overnight and get a breakfast for two the next morning. You can purchase tickets here.