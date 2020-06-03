Breaking News
Funding going to CWTC, Camp Big Sky, Easterseals, EP!C for resources, job training

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More funding is coming to Peoria County organizations who help individuals with disabilities.

The Peoria County Care & Treatment Board met Wednesday morning approving $869,020 worth of grants.

Camp Big Sky program ‘Why Not Now’ is set to receive $33,300.

CWTC is going to receive $49,500 for its Adult Day Treatment Development Training Program and $207 for its job-readiness program.

Easterseals Preventing and Improving Identification of Developmental Delays will receive $2,907. Easterseals Intervention will receive $45,250.

EP!C Vocational Services will receive $238,500 and its job training will receive $292,500.

The funding comes from a portion of a tax levee issued in Peoria County.

The Care & Treatment Board met at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3 and will meet again virtually at 11:00 a.m. July 15.

