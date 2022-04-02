GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Rescue Mission welcomed back its garage sale fundraiser over the first weekend of April, working to give back to the community while also helping to shelter them.

Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, hundreds of people stopped by to shop for thousands of gently used items for a low price. The sale is one of four held every year by the organization, benefitting the rescue mission’s men and women’s shelters.

The money raised goes towards providing housing, clothing, counseling, transportation, and more. Teresa Ehlers, one of their donation supervisors, said it feels great to know they’re raising thousands of dollars to help the people in their community.

“Whatever they need to get back on their feet and to lead a productive life we try to give to them, and we have so many wonderful success stories with that,” Ehlers said. “It’s a blessing to be able to do it.”

Ehlers said they expect to raise around 7,000 dollars. She said the mission accepts donations Monday through Friday.

