WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local restaurant is hosting a kid-friendly fundraiser that will help patients at the Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria receive presents this Christmas.

The fundraiser is happening Saturday, December 3 at Country Club BBQ in West Peoria. It will benefit Santa Bill’s Hospital Helpers Christmas Fund.

For 26 years, Bill Turney, known as Santa Bill, has delivered toys to children at the hospital. Last year, Santa Bill was able to give out more than $30,000 worth of gifts.

Saturday’s event will feature raffles, a silent auction, food, face painting for the kids, and a visit by Santa from noon-1:30 P.M.

The entire event will run from noon-5:30 P.M.