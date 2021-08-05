Funds being raised for tree carving to recognize Peoria’s golf history

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Honoring Peoria’s golf tradition will be a project that’s the first of its kind for the city.

Donations are being collected for a tree carving at Newman Golf Course. The idea came from the Peoria Park District’s golf advisory committee.

Near the course’s practice green, the park district’s logo will be carved into an old tree.

Local carver Tim Gill will be responsible for the artwork.

Leaders of the project said they hope golfers have a sense of pride when they see the finished tree.

“It’s our brand, the park district, and it should make them proud to think that’s going to be there. That’s just part of the legacy now. It’s going to be here forever, and this tree has been here forever,” said Jackie Petty, chair of Peoria Park District Golf Advisory Committee.

Petty also said she hopes the tree carving is the first of several.

“It’s history if it’s the first, and we’ve even talked about maybe doing this in the other two golf courses also. So maybe we’re starting a trend not only with the Peoria Park District but other park districts [that] might want to do that also,” said Petty.

The carving is expected to cost $3,000. Click here to find out how you can donate online.

To learn more, contact Jocelyn McDowell at 309-682-2861 or jmcdowell@peoriaparks.org.