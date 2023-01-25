PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Jay Goldberg is planning two new events at the recently renovated Premier Event & Entertainment Center in Peoria.

According to a press release, Here Come the Mummies are 5000-year-old Egyptian mummies playing music described as “terrifying funk from beyond the grave”.

Since their untombing, they have received direct support from P-Funk, Al Green, and Cheap Trick. They have played Super Bowl Village, became regulars on The Bob and Tom Show, and headlined the Peoria Blues & Heritage Music Festival.

Their performance on April 14 is certain to be a graveyard smash.

The Wood Brothers will also be performing at the Premier Event & Entertainment Center as well. Dubbed “The Masters of Soulful Folk”, the Wood brothers have spent the better part of two decades earning their reputation as songwriters, community builders, and road warriors.

The Wood Brothers will be playing on May 10.

Tickets can be purchased from JayTV.com or the Entertainment Center Bar during operating hours.