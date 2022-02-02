Furnace checks essential during winter months, experts say

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — As the winter storm blows through Central Illinois, heating companies are sharing recommendations to help make sure the cold stays out of residence’s homes.

Molly Coulter, a dispatcher with Garber Heating & Air Conditioning in Morton, said the company had a busy Wednesday due to an uptick in calls from customers.

She said many calls during winter storms are of customers saying their furnaces have either stopped blowing or their furnaces are blowing cold air.

Coulter said monthly preparations is key to making sure residence don’t face these problems once the snow starts falling.

“For preparing when you’re coming into a snowstorm, you definitely always want to be checking your filter on your furnace monthly, just making sure that is clear,” Coulter said. “That is something that’s going to restrict your airflow and if there’s no airflow coming in or going through then you’re not going to get it in your home.”

She said after checking to make sure the filters aren’t dirty, the next thing people should do is check the pipes on the outside of their homes.

“You’ll see pipes on the outside of your home, little pvc pipes coming out, you’re going to want to check to make sure that those are not blocked or packed with snow,” Coulter said.

Coulter also recommended having annual maintenance checks done on furnaces so technician can catch potential problems early on.