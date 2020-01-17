Furrever Friends Friday 1/17/20 Part 2

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
26°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Living Well
Top Stories
Germantown Hills Dollar General sporadically closes due to electrical issues
Top Stories
Peoria Public Schools cracking down on cannabis
Pop-A-Shot opens new world headquarters in the Warehouse District
Health officials say Peoria’s STD rating isn’t what it seems
McLean County election officials aim to cut down long lines at voting places
Videos
Video Center
Digital Originals
CBSN Live Stream
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Podcasts
Sports
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
Extra Effort Award
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Top Stories
Back-up Goalie Shines in Rivermen Shootout Win
Top Stories
Prep Basketball Recap for Jan. 16, 2020
Top Stories
Extra Effort: Washington Teams Make Players Feel Special
‘Help Stop the Violence,’ Quest Gators basketball team creating positive change in Peoria
Boys Basketball Recap For Jan. 15, 2020
Kennell Shoots Braves to 91-78 Win at Missouri State
Community
Black History Month
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
EasterSeals
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Marketplace
Open For Business
Health Connection
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
2019 Contest Winners
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Richard Rountree pleads not guilty to child endangerment regarding daughter’s death
Closings
Closings
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.
Furrever Friends Friday 1/17/20 Part 2
Local News
by:
Mark Welp
Posted:
Jan 17, 2020 / 08:54 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 17, 2020 / 08:56 AM CST