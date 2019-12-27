Furrever Friends Friday 12/27/19 Part 2

PONTIAC, Ill. — Clifford Brewer, the man accused of a Christmas Day triple homicide in Cullom, made his first court appearance in Livingston County Friday.

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a homicide Christmas morning just after 2:00 a.m., at the 400 block of East Jackson St. When they arrived, they found 48-year-old Shirley Brewer, 51-year-old Norman Walker, and 27-year-old Christian Brewer dead.