Furrever Friends Friday 12/6/19 Part 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- The Diocese of Rochester is speaking out after it was revealed Rochester Bishop Salvatore Matano pushed for the delay of Archbishop Fulton Sheen's beatification.

The bishop requested the delay due to the possibility that Sheen could be cited in a final report covering an ongoing New York attorney general’s investigation into the state's bishops and dioceses. Sheen was the Rochester bishop for three years back in the 1960s.