Peoria County deputies search for wanted suspect …

Furrever Friends Friday 2/18/22 Part 1

Furrever Friends Friday 2/18/22 Part 2

Peoria St. Patrick’s Day parade changing routes

COVID-19 response

‘Who Killed Me?’ poster campaign works to solve murders …

$1 billion to EPA for cleaning up degraded Great …

I-39 near El Paso shut down for 12 hours, more than …

Viewer Video of El Paso Back-Up

Viewer Video of El Paso Back-Up 1

What to do if your vehicle gets stuck in the snow