BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) -- With federal funding for COVID-19 testing sites due to end Friday, lawmakers took time out on Thursday to get updates on one of those sites right here in Central Illinois.

After learning how the military crews here are planning on improving their methods, U.S. Congressmen Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) and Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced the government has agreed to continue the funding until May.