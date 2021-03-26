Furrever Friends Friday: Bruce Banner, Dipper, Landers

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — It is Furrever Friends Friday!

First, we’ve got Bruce Banner, the big cat! He’s 4-years-old and came into the shelter on 3/13/21. He is litter box trained and is good with cats, dogs, and kids.

Dipper is a 1 1/2 year-old cat, came into the shelter on 1/20/21. He’s litter boxed trained and is good with cats, dogs, and kids.

Landers is a 2-year-old Terrier Pit Mix. Mostly housebroken, and is good with cats, dogs, and older kids!

Head to tapsshelter.org, fill out an application, and someone will get back to you!

