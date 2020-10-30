Furrever Friends Friday! Chevy, Amarillo, Buhla

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Welcome to Furrever Friends Friday!
This week we’ve got Chevy, Amarillo, and Buhla!
You can contact TAPS no-kill animal shelter at 309-353-8277 or visit tapsshelter.org if you’re interested in adoption any of them!
