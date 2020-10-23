Furrever Friends Friday Part 1: Pringles, Zero, Bella

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On this week’s Furrever Friends Friday, meet Pringles, Zero, and Bella!

Pringles is a 2-month-old gray and white cat. He is litter box trained. Came to TAPS 10/20 as a rescue. Not sure if he’s good with dogs, seems okay with kids, and is good with kids!

Zero is a 3-month-old male black cat. He is litter box trained and is good with cats, dogs, and kids!

Bella is a 5-year-old female English Bulldog. Came in 9/25 to TAPS. Keeps a clean cage. Not great with other dogs, she likes the attention. She is good with cats and kids. She has some food allergies and has some special medications and special food.

Call TAPS 309-353-8277 or visit tapsshelter.org.