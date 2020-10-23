Furrever Friends Friday part 2: Winnie, Emma Lee, Dooley

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Welcome to Furrever Friends Friday!

Check out Winnie, Emma Lee, and Dooley!

Winnie is a 2-year-old black female cat. She came to TAPS on 10/18 as a surrender, the home had too many cats. She uses the litter box. Not sure if she’s good with dogs, but she’s okay with other cats and is good with kids.

Emma Lee is a 10-month-old female German Shepard. She could use a little bit of housebreaking training. She’s okay with dogs, not sure about cats. She would be good with older kids due to her hyperness.

Dooley is a 1-year-old male retriever mix. He is a rescue. He keeps a clean cage. Not sure if he’s good with dogs and cats, he would be good with older kids.