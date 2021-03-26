Furrever Friends Friday: Zuri, Tony, Cali

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — It is Furrever Friends Friday!

First, we have Zuri. An adorable and cuddly gray cat. She is 1 1/2 years old. She’s litter boxed trained and is good with cats, kids, and dogs.

Tony is 10-years-old, came in to the shelter 3/11/21. He is house broken and is good with cats, dogs, and kids.

Last but not least, Cali. An Australian Cattle dog, 4-years-old. Came into the shelter on 3/20. She does not do well with cats, she is dog-selective, and would do very well in a home with adults. She also needs to be very active.

Head to tapsshelter.org, fill out an application, and someone will get back to you!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News