Furrever Friends Friday: Zuri, Tony, Cali

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — It is Furrever Friends Friday!

First, we have Zuri. An adorable and cuddly gray cat. She is 1 1/2 years old. She’s litter boxed trained and is good with cats, kids, and dogs.

Tony is 10-years-old, came in to the shelter 3/11/21. He is house broken and is good with cats, dogs, and kids.

Last but not least, Cali. An Australian Cattle dog, 4-years-old. Came into the shelter on 3/20. She does not do well with cats, she is dog-selective, and would do very well in a home with adults. She also needs to be very active.

Head to tapsshelter.org, fill out an application, and someone will get back to you!