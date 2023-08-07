IPAVA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide after finding a man dead in his residence near the 11000 block of N. County Highway 2 Saturday.

According to a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Deputies were called to the residence at approximately 2 p.m. and located a deceased man who was later identified as 72-year-old Donald Danner by the Fulton County Coroner Austin Rhodes.

Deputies contacted the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services to process the scene.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 547-2277 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 547-3939.