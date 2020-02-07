Future looks bright for Peoria, city getting new streetlights

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — You may be seeing vehicles with lights on top and crews in yellow vests near your home, but don’t worry they are just doing their jobs.

On Friday, workers with The Efficiency Network (TEN), the city of Peoria’s auditor began their audit on the city’s streetlights. Over the next several weeks, crews from TEN will inspect lights across the city and collecting information about the streetlights and their locations.

All this work is being done to eventually improve lighting throughout Peoria with new LED light fixtures. Nick Stoffer, traffic engineer for the city of Peoria says the new lights will hopefully be brighter.

“Well, the intention is to put out an equal or better form of light than what’s out there now. There’s a lot of lighting systems out there now that are faded or really yellowy colored. So hopefully, we’ll get some improved lighting,” Stoffer said.

Stoffer also says the new LED lights will be more energy-efficient and create more focused lighting than the high-pressure sodium lights (HPS).

“The benefits of the LED vs. HPS lights are they’re more efficient. They’re a lot more energy efficient so we’ll save money on the energy, as well as them being longer-lasting, they last two-three times longer so we won’t be on the streets having to replace the fixtures as often,” Stoffer said.

After the initial audit, the city should know more about the LED lighting in the spring. Crews started in the northside of Peoria and will work their way around town throughout the coming weeks.