NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal town officials are imagining the future of Uptown South, but they want the communities’ feedback first.

The Town of Normal released a new survey, which is the first step in preparing for the master plan of Uptown South. The town is looking to revitalize the eight acres behind the city hall and the train tracks, but before any decisions are made, the Director of Communications, Cathy Oloffson, said they want to hear from the public.

This comes after the Uptown Connector Underpass Project passed and is now underway. Oloffson said the underpass will connect Uptown Normal and Uptown South.

Construction of the underpass will begin in 2023, and she said this connection will provide more opportunities for expansion within the town.

Oloffson said the survey takes less than 10 minutes.

“What size buildings would they like to see, what type of buildings, do they want to see residential, do they want to see retail spaces, do they want to see gatherings and public spaces? That’s the type of feedback we are looking for,” said Oloffson.

The survey will close on July 17, but Oloffson said there will be plenty of opportunities to give feedback.

The town will also hold a public zoom after the results are in.