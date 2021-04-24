Future students, parents learn about kindergarten registration

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Future Peoria Public Schools students and their parents enjoyed a day at the Peoria Zoo Saturday, April 24.

It’s a part of the annual kindergarten roundup, giving parents more information about registration for the upcoming school year.

Katie Cobb, the principal at Valeska Hinton Early Childhood Education Center said around 200 kids and their parents usually attend. The group gets to visit the zoo for free also gets library cards.

Cobb said it’s a fun way for parents to get together while learning more about their child’s future and getting them prepared for school.

“It’s really important to start talking to your kindergartener about going into kindergarten. So that they can be prepared and ready for that transition. It’s an exciting time to start your educational journey,” Cobb said.

The first day of the 2021-2022 school year for students at Valeska Hinton is July 21, 2021.