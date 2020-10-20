FUTURE VOTERS OF AMERICA: Peoria youth to participate in mock election

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In the midst of election season, Rising Sun Christian Church in Peoria is making sure youth know their voices matter.

The church is hosting a mock presidential and local election for school-age kids to help students understand how to make an informed decision on candidates, election terms and the voting process. The First Lady of the Rising Sun Christian Church, Gigi Gibson, said it’s never too early to learn the power of voting.

“That we show them, hey- voting is not only a right it’s an obligation that our ancestors fought for and died for. And that’s what we want to instill in them (youth) today. That you have the power in your voice. You are never too young to stand on your principles,” Gibson said.

The mock election, Rising Sun Future Voters of America, will be held on Nov. 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. The event is being sponsored by Kroger on Sterling and Lake, Dairy Queen and Rumberger’s Wings.

This “election” is open to all children and students can pick up their ballot starting Oct. 21 and drop off their ballot on “election day.”

