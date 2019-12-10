G-102.3 Rebrands, now “Retro Hits” KZ 102.3

PEORIA, Ill. — As of Monday, Peoria’s g102.3 is now known as “Retro Hits” KZ 102.3. The staff will feature Scott Wheeler in the afternoon and the Brooke and Jubal show will air in the mornings.

Scott Wheeler served as program director and air talent for the original KZ93 in the late 80s and early 90s. He will still take on the role of program director for the all-new KZ102.3. Wheeler said you will hear music from 1985-2005, including songs from artists like Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, and Justin Timberlake.

He said listeners may find the music familiar.

“They said if you’d bring back some of those sounds from KZ we’d like it better, well we heard that and thought well why don’t we just call it that since it’s a name that a lot of people in Peoria remember,” Wheeler said.

This is the second time they’ve rebranded since 2015. Wheeler said the station will have more energy and variety than before.