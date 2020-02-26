Galena Road in Peoria Heights to get improvements over the coming years

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill (WMBD) — Changes are coming soon to a Peoria Heights road.

The mayor calls Galena Road dangerous but new funding will fix that.

The Illinois Department of Transportation approved plans to re-do part of the road. The plans call for the addition of a center turn lane, plus a bicycle lane.The intersection of Gardner Lane will also see improvements.

Mayor Mike Phelan says he’s thrilled to get the project underway.

“We’ve been working with our state representatives for some time now, to try and get funding for galena road and last summer we were pleasantly surprised when the governor announced that we were receiving 68 and a half million dollars,” said Mayor Mike Phelan.

The timeline for the plan could take about three years to finish.