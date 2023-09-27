GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– The Galesburg City Council announced Eric Hanson as new City Manager on Wednesday.

A Galesburg news release reveals that an employment agreement with Eric Hanson is expected as part of the Oct. 2 City Council agenda.

Hanson was selected after a nationwide recruitment campaign. He has experience as a public administrator and managing capital projects. He currently serves as Assistant City Manager in Normal.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Mr. Hanson assume the top leadership role for the City of

Galesburg,” said Mayor Schwartzman. “His track record of credible, proficient, and supportive

leadership, illustrates a leadership style and level of expertise that will benefit our community,

city council, and city staff.”

Hanson has been involved in over $1.25 billion in economic projects over the years across four cities.

“I am honored to have been offered this tremendous opportunity,” said Hanson. “My family and

I are thrilled to return home to Galesburg, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to work

with the city council, city staff, and citizens of Galesburg to move the community forward.”